Prince Harry Shuns British Residency In Official Record: Report

The change in residency status was seen in filings published by Companies House.

Prince Harry has formally renounced his British residency and declared the United States as his new home, according to recent paperwork filed with Travalyst, the sustainable travel organisation he founded in 2019. The Duke of Sussex, 39, made his first public remarks since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The change in residency status was seen in filings published by Companies House, where Harry's "New Country/State Usually Resident" is now listed as the USA, replacing the previous designation of the United Kingdom, reported the Daily Mail which accessed the paperwork.

This latest incident comes amid mounting pressure on the US government to disclose Harry's visa records, following comments made by the American ambassador to London indicating that he would not be deported during President Joe Biden's administration. Advocacy groups, including the Heritage Foundation, have pressed for transparency in this matter.

Additionally, questions arise regarding Harry's eligibility to serve as a Counsellor of State, a role designated for select members of the Royal Family who can deputise for the Monarch in specific circumstances. With his new residency status, concerns have emerged about whether he meets the criteria, given the requirement for Counsellors of State to maintain UK citizenship.

Additionally, a court decision on Monday upheld the ruling that Harry cannot contest the reduction in his personal security detail during visits to Britain. This decision follows his legal challenge initiated after the British government informed him in 2020 of the decreased publicly-funded protection he would receive while in the UK.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan relocated to the US where they live with their two children in California.