Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Home Cost $3 Million To Renovate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's new home in Windsor cost 2.4 million Pounds ($3.05 million, 2.7 million euros) to renovate before they moved in, royal accounts showed Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandson and his wife moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate before the birth of their son Archie on May 6.

The residence, west of London, had been split into five separate homes but was turned back into one property in a six-month refurbishment.

"The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation," said Michael Stevens, who runs the monarchy's accounts.

"The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property.

"All fixtures and fittings were paid for by their royal highnesses," added Stevens, whose title is Keeper of the Privy Purse.

The cost was revealed as the British monarchy published its accounts for the last financial year.

The monarchy is paid for using a slice of the profits from the land it owns, the rest of which go to the government.

The monarchy's official expenditure in the financial year 2018-2019 was 67 million Pounds, including souping up Frogmore Cottage, built in 1801.

Buckingham Palace refit

Under a deal dating back to 1760, profits from the Crown Estate -- the monarch's hereditary land and property portfolio -- are surrendered to the Treasury, which in return funds the monarchy's running costs through the sovereign grant.

The grant is not income for the royals but pays for the monarch's household staff, property maintenance, official travel, housekeeping and hospitality.

The grant amounts to 15 percent of the Crown Estate profits.

For 10 years starting last year, there is an additional 10 percent to cover the reservicing of Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth's official residence in London.

The sovereign grant for 2018-2019 was 82.2 million Pounds -- up from 76.1 million Pounds the previous year.

The 82.2 million Pounds comprised of 49.3 million Pounds core grant plus a further 32.9 million Pounds for the Buckingham Palace reservicing, replacing old wiring, water pipes and boilers, some of which has not been done since the 1950s.

"The 10-year reservicing programme presents a unique opportunity for innovation and investment in one of the world's most prestigious and iconic historic buildings, thereby preserving it for future generations," said Stevens.

"The work is sequenced so as to enable the palace to remain occupied and fully operational and the Queen's programme to continue to be delivered without interruption."

1.7m Pounds food and drink

The figures out Tuesday showed the royals spent 23.2 million Pounds on wages for the equivalent of 463 full-time staff.

They splashed 2.3 million Pounds on official hospitality and housekeeping, including 1.7 million Pounds on food and drink for around 160,000 guests.

Cleaning and laundry came to 600,000 Pounds, while the wine and spirits bill was 400,000 Pounds, with wine being held in stock to age.

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April.

US President Donald Trump's state visit will be included in next year's accounts.