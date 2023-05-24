Prince Harry Loses Legal Bid To Pay For Police Protection When Visiting UK

A judge has ruled not to give the go-ahead for such a hearing

Prince Harry has lost a legal challenge to pay for his own police protection when visiting the United Kingdom, London's High Court ruled on Tuesday.

Prince Harry pays for his own private security when at home in California and when travelling, according to Washington Post. Prince Harry wanted to pay for high-level protection by specially trained police officers who have access to UK intelligence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped of taxpayer-funded police protection after they stepped back from being "working royals" and moved to the US in 2020.

A judge has ruled not to give the go-ahead for such a hearing, BBC reported.

During the hearing last, Prince Harry's lawyer argued that he should be allowed to challenge a decision by the executive committee for the protection of royalty and public figures - also known as Ravec. However, Home office lawyers had opposed the idea of allowing wealthy people to buy security from the police.

Last week, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York. The incident occurred after they left the Ms. Foundation for Women on Tuesday night where Meghan was honoured for her work.

Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the couple's spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

