Prince Harry 'An Angry Boy, Desperately Misses UK,' Says His Friend

Harry's friend circle began to rapidly shrink after they moved to the US, says his friend.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been in the United States for over four years, but looks like the Duke of Sussex is still struggling to make it his new home. He's said to have turned into "an angry boy" in America and "desperately" misses the United Kingdom, say his friends.

For Prince Harry, who turns 40 on September 15, things haven't "turned out how he wanted," says his close friend, who claimed he was one of the few people still receiving the "the odd WhatsApp" message from him, The Sunday Times reported.

"He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here (in Britain) desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with (Price) William and Kate," one of Harry's oldest friends told the publication.

Harry and Meghan's friend circle began to rapidly shrink after they moved to the US in a bid to start anew.

Since then, the duo has been part of several projects, including their six-part documentary for Netflix, the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey as well as Harry's memoir Spare.

After leaving the UK, they have only returned a few times.

Another close friend of Harry told the news outlet that many were still unable to forgive him over his decision to air the family laundry.

"I can't believe he'd stoop so low. It's outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you're out," the person said.

A friend of Harry and Meghan said the couple could have left the Royal Family with "dignity and decency and not trashed the institution."

"The conclusion is they've made money from trashing his family," the person noted.

More people close to him have claimed that he was at a crossroads. "All he does is spend time looking back. If only he could wrench his neck around and look forward," one of his former advisers said.

In the Netflix series, released in December 2022, the 39-year-old talked in detail about moving to California with his family. "We are exactly where we are supposed to be," he said but added he missed the UK.

A person, who has known him since his teenage years, said Harry has "ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates" and is currently in an environment "where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man."