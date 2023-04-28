Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Marriage 'Toxic', Claims Her Half-Sister

Samantha Markle said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "unhealthy for each other".

Meghan Markle's estranged older half-sister Samantha Markle has said that the relationship shared by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex is "toxic" and the couple is "unhealthy for each other" in an interview with 7News Spotlight in Australia.

The show's trailer features shots of Prince Harry and his wife at different times in their relationship along with Samantha's voiceover, which declares, "They are really unhealthy for each other." She further says, "It's a toxic relationship." Ms Samantha also claims that her sister would "still be a waitress" if it was not for their father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The trailer also shows some never-before-seen home recordings of the Duchess as a teenager along with interviews from Thomas Markle Sr. and Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

The 57-second trailer begins with footage of the Duchess being driven in a convertible while decked in a prom dress and tiara. The voiceover in the video says, "The world has never seen Meghan like this, the homecoming queen."

It continues, "Treasured memories, home truths and secret tapes are all coming out."

Further, Mr Thomas Jr. declares in the short clip, "We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything."

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Sr also makes an emotional appeal to his daughter, begging to mend their relationship. The voiceover also regarded it as a "deathbed plea" to "the daughter he lost."

"How can I fix this?" he says in the video. It is to be noted that Thomas Sr suffered a stroke last year and states in the trailer that he was "lucky to be alive".

The interview comes shortly after Samantha Markle lost the defamation case against her sister. In the case, she alleged that the Duchess of Sussex defamed her by claiming they barely had a relationship and that Samantha had been "handsomely paid" by a tabloid to speak against her. She had requested $62,000 in damages. However, a judge in Florida dismissed the case because Meghan was merely expressing her opinion, and opinions cannot be proven to be false.