Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Invited To Christmas At Princess Diana's House

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to spend Christmas at Althorp House, the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Diana. The invitation came from Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, as the couple has not spent the festive season in the UK since 2018.

"Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan, and the children to Althorp this Christmas. It's far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it,” a source revealed, according to The Express.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – decide to travel from their California home to England, it would mark Meghan's first return since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. The couple has also yet to receive an invitation from the royal family to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham. The source added that it is unlikely Harry and Meghan would attend even if invited.

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry has maintained close ties with his maternal family, the Spencers. His bond with them was evident when he attended his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral last month. While both Harry and his brother Prince William were present, the estranged siblings sat separately, as per reports.

The trip also saw Harry staying at Althorp House, the final resting place of Princess Diana. Over the years, Harry has frequently visited the estate, which holds deep personal significance for him. Earlier this year, he reunited with Diana's brother Charles Spencer and sister Lady Jane Fellowes during the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.

According to former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Harry has kept in touch with his aunts and uncle, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. The Spencer family has been a constant source of support for Harry, who has faced scrutiny and criticism since stepping back from royal duties.