'Presumed Human Remains' Found In Titan Sub Wreckage

All five people were killed after Titanic-bound submersible went missing on 18 June.

Experts have recovered "presumed human remains" from the remains of the Titan sub that imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday.

"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered," the agency said in a statement after parts of the wreckage were unloaded in eastern Canada.

