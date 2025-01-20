Advertisement

President-Elect Donald Trump To Issue Order Ending Birthright US Citizenship

Citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, the official said in briefing: "The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States.

"Vetting and screening of illegal aliens" will be enhanced, an official said.
Washington:

US President-elect Donald Trump will issue an order intended to end birthright citizenship for US-born children whose parents lack legal immigration status, an incoming White House official said on Monday.

Citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, the official said in briefing: "The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States. We are also going to enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens."

