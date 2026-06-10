Trump Family Made $500 Million In Crypto Deal Before Firm's Collapse Hit Investors

The family of US President Donald Trump reportedly made around $500 million from a major cryptocurrency deal before the company involved suffered a sharp collapse that wiped out value for many investors.

The Trump family's crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, sold about $1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency tokens to AI Financial Corp., formerly known as Alt5 Sigma, in August 2025, according to CNBC. The Trump family is entitled to 75 percent of the proceeds from World Liberty token sales, which reportedly translates into roughly $500 million in gains after fees and expenses.

Less than a year after the deal was celebrated at the Nasdaq stock exchange by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, AI Financial Corp. saw its share price plunge by more than 90 percent. The company has warned investors that it could face delisting from Nasdaq and may even struggle to continue operations.

Before the Trump-linked crypto deal was announced in August, shares of Alt5 Sigma were trading at $8.97 each. After the deal, the company changed its name to AI Financial Corp. By June, the share price had dropped to just 66 cents, a 93 percent loss.

AI Financial has become a warning for investors who believed a Trump-linked business would benefit from Trump's return to the White House. Since announcing its partnership with the Trump family's crypto venture, the company has gone through three CEOs and three outside auditors.

In January, AI Financial reportedly borrowed money from World Liberty Financial, the Trump-backed crypto company whose tokens it had purchased. The company then used part of that loan in an attempt to support its falling share price, but the effort was unsuccessful.

Eric Trump has publicly denied having any management role in AI Financial. In a post on X in May, he said he has "zero leadership or decision-making role" in the company.

The biggest problem emerged in the first quarter when the value of the WLFI crypto tokens it owned fell sharply. As a result, AI Financial's balance sheet took a hit of about $348 million. AI Financial's stock had already spent 24 consecutive trading days below $1 before briefly recovering. By June 8, it had again closed below $1 for 15 straight trading days.

When AI Financial bought WLFI tokens from Trump-backed World Liberty Financial in August, it received about 7.3 billion tokens. The tokens were acquired at 20 cents each, making the deal worth roughly $1.5 billion. By June, each WLFI token was worth only about 5.7 cents.That's a decline of about 72 percent.

Because of this price drop, the 7.3 billion tokens that AI Financial owns are now worth only about $412 million, compared with the original $1.5 billion value. The entire company was valued by investors at only about $89 million.