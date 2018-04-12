Pregnant Pak Singer Didn't Stand During Performance. She Was Shot Thrice

A video, which surfaced two days after the incident, shows Samina being shot while she was performing. Pakistani media reported that the killer has been identified as Tarique Ahmed Jatoi. He asked her to stand while performing, as soon as she stood on her feet Samina was shot thrice.
Her husband told local media that Samina was six months pregnant and demanded that the accused should be charged for double murder, killing the woman and her baby.
Soon after the shooting, Samina was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Police has already arrested the accused and reports said that he was drunk during the incident. Sindh government has also sought a report on it.
Comments
(with inputs from ANI)