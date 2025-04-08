Posts About Attack On Czech Soldiers "Not True", PM Fiala's X Account Hacked

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's X social media account was attacked on Tuesday morning, with fake posts appearing, including about a Russian attack on Czech soldiers, a government office spokesperson said.

"The post about the attack on Czech soldiers is not true," spokesperson Lucie Michut Jesatkova said in a text message to Reuters.

That post, saying in Czech that Russian forces had attacked Czech units near the Kaliningrad border, was later removed.

Posts in Czech and English about responding to US tariffs were also removed from Mr Fiala's account, which has 366,700 followers.

