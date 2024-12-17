Pope's Autobiography Reveals He Was Almost Assassinated In Iraq In 2021

Pope Francis has made a shocking revelation in his upcoming autobiography, "Hope", due to be published on January 14.

The Pope disclosed that he was the target of an attempted suicide bombing during his historic visit to Iraq three years ago in March 2021. This was the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, and it turned out to be one of the riskiest foreign trips of his 11-year papacy.

According to Francis, he was informed by police upon his arrival in Baghdad that at least two known suicide bombers were planning to target one of his events. The Pope recalled that a woman packed with explosives was heading to Mosul to blow herself up during his visit, while a van was also speeding towards the same location with the same intent.

"A woman packed with explosives, a young kamikaze, was heading to Mosul to blow herself up during the papal visit," wrote the pontiff, according to an excerpt from his book in Italian daily Corriere della Sera "And a van had also set off at full speed with the same intent."

Francis' visit to Mosul was a pivotal moment during his Iraq trip. The city, which was under the control of the Islamic State from 2014 to 2017, was the site of the ruins of four destroyed churches that the Pope visited. He also launched an appeal for peace during his trip.

The Vatican had been informed about the assassination attempt by British intelligence, and Francis was briefed on the situation by security officials. When he asked about the would-be bombers, the commander's response was chilling: "They are no more." The Iraqi police had intercepted and neutralised the threats, ensuring the Pope's safety during his visit.

