Pope Francis' Health Improves, Reduces Use Of Ventilation: Vatican

Pope Francis is improving slowly as he battles double pneumonia in hospital and is reducing the use of mechanical ventilation at night to help with breathing, the Vatican said on Saturday.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable, confirming the progress seen in the last week," said the latest update on the 88-year-old pontiff, who was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14.

Francis, who is prone to lung infections, has not been seen in public since entering hospital, the longest such absence of his papacy which this week reached its 12th anniversary.

He will again miss weekly prayers with pilgrims this Sunday, for the fifth week in a row.

The Vatican said Francis was continuing with medical treatments, respiratory physiotherapy and physical therapy for his mobility. "These therapies, at present, show further, gradual improvements," said the statement.

He has been receiving oxygen in hospital including a mask at night. "High-flow oxygen therapy continues, gradually reducing the need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation during nighttime hours," the statement added.

The Vatican has not given a timeframe for the pope's discharge from hospital, saying his recovery is slow.

It is publishing medical updates every few days now, compared to twice-daily updates previously.

The pope had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed. He is known to work himself to exhaustion, and has continued to work from hospital.

On Saturday, the Vatican announced that earlier in the week Francis had approved a new three-year process to consider reforms for the global Catholic Church, in a sign that he intends to continue on as pope, despite his health difficulties.

