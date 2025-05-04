Why Vatican Closely Watches What Cardinals Eat Before Papal Enclave

As the world awaits the May 7 Papal Conclave in Rome, a part of what remains under scrutiny as the world looks to elect the new pope is the food cardinals eat.

A centuries-old set of rules governs what the cardinals can and cannot eat before they are locked in the Sistine Chapel, only to emerge into the outer world once a new pope is chosen. At the heart of these roles is the intent to maintain the secrecy and sanctity of their work and to prevent any influence or outside communication.

History Of Papal Food Laws

The Vatican's food rules for a papal conclave date back to the 13th century. Pope Gregory X first introduced food rationing to speed up the election process.

Cardinals were to be secluded in a closed area without individual rooms, attended by no more than two servants unless ill, and all food was to be supplied through a window to avoid outside contact. Initially, after three days without a decision, they were allowed only one meal per day; after eight days, only bread and water were permitted.

In the 1300s, Pope Clement VI relaxed these rules, permitting more substantial meals, such as three-course options consisting of soup, a main dish (usually fish, meat, or eggs), and dessert, which could include cheese or fruit.

Before the papal election, cardinals often meet at restaurants and cafes around Rome to discuss their preferences for the next pope. These secretive conversations over meals and wine are an important part of the process.

Food As A Covert Communication Channel

Food has long been seen as a potential channel for covert messages. For example, a hidden message inside a stuffed chicken with a potential to sway preferences. Or a cardinal, quietly enjoying a plate of ravioli, unaware that it could be hiding a secretive note slipped in by the kitchen staff. Or a vote update smuggled on a napkin.

Over the centuries, the Vatican has imposed increasingly strict food laws, ensuring that food does not become a tool of subversion. Certain foods, such as pies, chickens, and even cutlery and glasses, have been banned because they could be used to hide secret messages.

In the upcoming conclave, only safe and simple food options will be allowed in.

What Will The Cardinals Eat

Local nuns will prepare a simple menu, including lamb skewers, spaghetti, and boiled vegetables.

About The Papal Conclave

This papal conclave will see a gathering of around 180 cardinals. Of them, 133 are eligible to vote for the new leader of the Catholic Church. During the conclave, the only communication that the public receives is the smoke from the Vatican chimney - black if more votes are needed, or white when a new pope has been chosen.