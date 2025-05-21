Italy PM Says Pope Confirmed Willingness To Host Ukraine Peace Talks

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that Pope Leo XIV confirmed to her the Vatican's willingness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Meloni consulted Leo following a phone call on Monday between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, her office said.

Trump spoke with European leaders including Meloni after the call and she was asked to confirm the pope's readiness to host talks, her office said.

Meloni spoke with the pope on Tuesday and noted "the Holy Father's willingness to host upcoming discussions between the parties at the Vatican," it said.

She thanked the pope for "his unwavering commitment to peace".

Meloni also spoke on Tuesday with Ukraine's Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and several other world leaders to maintain "close coordination" with a view to peace talks, it added.

Recent efforts to resolve the war following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine have yielded no breakthroughs and Putin has rejected Kyiv's ceasefire proposals.

Leo proposed the Vatican's mediation to the warring parties last week at a gathering with representatives of the Eastern Christian Churches.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)