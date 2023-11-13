Watch: Pond In US Island Mysteriously Turns Bright Pink, Experts Explain Why

Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge is a 704-acre protected wetland habitat

A pond in Hawaii mysteriously turned bubble-gum pink, leaving locals and tourists puzzled at the bizarre phenomenon. Ever since the pictures of the pond went viral on social media, people have been swarming the location to catch a glimpse of it. Volunteers at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Maui said that they first noticed the pink water on October 30, remarking that they had never seen something like this.

Bret Wolfe, the refuge manager, told Sky News that he was first alerted by someone walking on the beach who told him, ''There's something weird going on over here.''

Watch the videos here:

A pond in #Hawaii has turned bubble-gum pink, in what scientists believe may be the result of “halobacteria” thriving on water with unusually high salt levels due to drought.



📹 @moananggpic.twitter.com/vCekqjnNkU — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 12, 2023

Keālia Pond in PINK! https://t.co/3M0FOjSvbL



This phenomenon is attributed to the proliferation of halobacteria, a type of single-celled organism. Halobacteria flourish in environments with high salt concentrations. #maui#hawaiipic.twitter.com/8vaPXWsWIo — Maui Hawaii (@Maui) November 11, 2023

According to MauiHawaii.org, the source of the pink hue is due to the growth of a single-celled organism called halobacteria, which are known to thrive in high salinity conditions. Mr Wolfe said the lab will need to conduct a DNA analysis to definitively identify the organism.

Notably, the salinity in Kealia Pond has been measured to be greater than 70 parts per thousand, which is twice the salinity of seawater, providing an ideal environment for these organisms. Maui has also been experiencing a drought which scientists say may be responsible. However, Mr Wolfe said the pond has previously been through periods of drought and high salinity and it remains a mystery why the colour has changed now.

The public has been advised to keep a safe distance from the water, avoid consuming fish from it or from the ocean around it, and prevent pets from playing or drinking the water. The water doesn't appear to be harming the birds, Mr Wolfe said.

Meanwhile, the US Fish and Wildlife Service is monitoring the situation and will keep the public updated.

Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge is a 704-acre protected wetland habitat that is a great place for birdwatching, learning, and enjoying Maui's natural beauty. The wildlife refuge serves as a habitat for Hawaiian coots, or alae keokeo, and the endangered Hawaiian stilt, Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveler, Egret, and Pacific Golden Plover. It also hosts migratory birds during the winter.