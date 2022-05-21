Polls Open In Australian Election As Scott Morrison Hopes For 2nd Term

Australia Elections: More than seven million people have already cast early or postal ballots.

Polls opened in Australia's federal election Saturday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison fighting for another three-year term that would extend a decade of conservative rule.

Long queues formed in several stations, as Morrison -- behind in pre-election polls -- accused his rival Anthony Albanese of "hubris" in predicting a centre-left Labor win.

"You can't get ahead of yourself," said Morrison, in a last pre-election pitch to voters.

Albanese has predicted the race will be "close" and promised Australians "some honesty in politics" after Morrison's high-spin style.

People are "over" soundbite politics, Albanese said on the eve of the vote, vowing to transform Australia's resistance to tackling climate change.

Morrison has promised to continue "strong" management of the economy and warned his rival cannot "manage money" and is therefore unfit for the role.

More than 17 million Australians are registered to vote in an election that will decide who controls the House of Representatives, the Senate and who lives in the prime minister's "Lodge".

Two final polls put Labor six points ahead of Morrison's Liberal-led coalition, but with the race narrowing and neither party assured of an outright victory.

More than seven million people have already cast early or postal ballots, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.

