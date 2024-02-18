Political Stalemate In Pakistan Continues As Coalition Talks Drag: Report

Both parties have decided to hold a meeting on Monday (File)

A political stalemate in Pakistan continued as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) failed to reach an agreement on government formation following a split mandate in national elections, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Both parties have decided to hold a meeting on Monday, which will be the fourth such meeting to build consensus to form a coalition government.

Both sides formed their Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) to discuss and formalise recommendations for the coalition.

The coordination committees of both parties held a meeting in Islamabad. A joint declaration issued after the meeting stated that detailed discussions took place regarding government formation.

PPP and PML-N made significant progress on various issues. However, the two parties concluded the meeting without a final resolution, The Express Tribune reported.

The joint statement reads, "The proposals put forth by both parties were thoroughly discussed, and while substantial progress was achieved, further deliberations are required to finalise the matters at hand."

Stressing the importance of a robust democratic government for the stability of Pakistan, the committee members discussed the necessity of reaching a consensus, according to The Express Tribune report.

The PML-N delegation included Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Meanwhile, the PPP delegation included Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, and Sardar Bahadur Khan.

On Tuesday, the PPP said it would support the PML-N to form a minority government at the Centre. Later, a PML-N spokesperson said that the party had nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Pakistan PM, The Express Tribune reported.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also put forward conditions for supporting the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition. He said the PPP would support the PML-N in electing Pakistan's PM. However, it would not be part of the government, and he indicated that his party would seek some constitutional posts in return.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

According to the election results, Independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have won 92 seats. PML-N is currently in the second position in the vote count with 79 seats while the PPP has won 54 seats, Geo News reported.

The MQM-P has secured victory in 17 constituencies. JUI-F has won four seats, PML-Q secured victory in three constituencies, while IPP and BNP won two seats each. The MWM, National Party, PML-Z, Balochistan Awami Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party have won one seat each.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced that it will sit in opposition in the Centre and Punjab, Pakistan-based The News International reported. The decision has been taken as per the directives issued by PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), PTI leader Muhammad Ali Saif said that the party had decided to sit on the opposition benches in the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

"Many politicians face the allegations that they have power lust but we have decided to sit in the opposition in the Centre and Punjab, despite the fact that if we had got the seats according to the votes we received, we would have been forming the government in the Centre," he said, according to The News International report.

Mr Saif further said that the Form-45s were evidence that the PTI-backed candidates had secured win. However, the results were changed in the Form-47s. He said that the party was getting in touch with the political parties as per the orders given by Imran Khan and added that a delegation led by Asad Qaiser visited the QWP secretariat.