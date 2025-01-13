Polish Man Tosses Coin To Decide If He Should Kill Teen, Then Rapes Her Corpse

The man chillingly revealed that a coin toss determined the fate of the 18-year-old girl he met on the bus. He then murdered her and had sex with the corpse, local website Eska reported.

Wiktoria Kozielska was returning home from a party in the Polish city of Katowice when she was approached by Mateusz Hepa, who had just completed his shift at a car repair shop. He lured her to his apartment, where she fell asleep. Later, he brutally beat and strangled her to death with a rope, before wrapping her body in plastic and contacting the police, as revealed during his trial, the Daily Mail reported.

In a chilling statement echoing the premise of the bestselling book 'The Dice Man', where the protagonist makes choices based on the roll of a die, the 20-year-old killer said, "I tossed a coin, it landed on heads, so I killed her."

"If it had been tails she would probably still be alive."

The man was captured just hours after Kozielska's body was found. he told police, "I felt the need to kill."

In court last week in Gliwice, the car repair shop worker explained that, before the August 2023 murder, he had been contemplating killing someone and had spent time walking around town looking for a victim.

As Kozielska's grieving parents listened, he recounted: "I gave her the choice of either going home or coming with me. She chose to come with me. We sat, talked about nothing, then she fell asleep.

"I walked around the room, tried to wake her up, but I couldn't. Then I tossed a coin, it landed on heads, so I killed her. I don't know why I did it. Some things just happen, and I have no control over them.

"Sometimes I use a coin to make difficult decisions. I sat on her chest and began to strangle her. I chose strangulation because there's no blood. She tried to breathe, but she had no strength to fight back. She struggled, but it was too late.

"After I killed her, I undressed her and then had sex with her. Then I got dressed and tried to hide the body. I wasn't thinking clearly. I put her body in a bag, wrapped it in a blanket, and planned to burn it. I thought I would feel better after committing murder."

As he was escorted out of court, distraught friends of the victim shouted, "You should f***ing die."

Local media reported that Hepa had contemplated taking his own life but ultimately decided against it and contacted the police. He has been in custody since last year.

The first hearing in Gliwice took place on January 8, and the trial is set to resume on February 12, with Hepa facing a possible life sentence.