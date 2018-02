Police in New York said Monday that a letter containing "an unidentified substance" was mailed to the home of Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son.Trump's wife, Vanessa, opened the letter and was taken to a hospital as a result, according to the New York Police Department.She was "not feeling well" after opening the letter, police said. The Associated Press reported that she was coughing and feeling nauseated.In a preliminary assessment, police believe the substance is not suspicious, said Lt. John Grimpel, a department spokesman. Trump Jr., along with his brother, Eric, took over managing the Trump Organization after their father won the presidency. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.