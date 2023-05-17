Police Has Surrounded My House, Arrest Imminent: Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan's arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said police had surrounded has his house and that his arrest was imminent.

Scenes from outside my house while I was addressing the nation. pic.twitter.com/I1i4vL5rtC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.

