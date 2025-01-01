PM Modi's New Global Initiative Gets Big Praise From Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest initiative - under 'Create in India' - to take Indian cinema and content global at a faster pace and greater scale - has earned praise from industry stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address to the nation on December 29, PM Modi announced that India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit or WAVES for the first time in February.

Speaking about it in detail, the prime minister said the initiative will be a global platform for Indian creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country's potential as a hub for world-class content creation.

Talking about the vision for the global entertainment summit, PM Modi explained that it will comparable to global events like the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Leaders from the media and entertainment industry worldwide will gather for the summit," he said, adding that content creators, social media influencers, and creative minds from across the globe will be part of the global event too.

"This Summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation," the prime minister said in his radio address.

The summit will also showcase India's advancements in the fields of animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and regional as well as mainstream cinema. "Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVES Summit," PM Modi said, opening up the registration for the summit.

This initiative by the prime minister has earned big praise from several industry leaders, including global superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Sharing a video of the event posted on X by PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan called it "an occasion that champions and fosters creativity." The actor-producer also said that he looks forward to being a part of it. "It is with great anticipation that I look forward to WAVES - a film and entertainment world summit - to be held in our country itself."

Mr Khan also wrote that it will be "an occasion that celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power."

Akshay Kumar also lauded the prime minister for his vision for such a global summit, saying "Now this is Narendra Modi-ji's vision towards promoting the media and entertainment sector. Quite a wonderful idea. Waves 2025 summit will hopefully be a fabulous global forum to have the entire entertainment industry come and grow together."

Several other celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Ektaa Kapoor also welcomed the initiative.

The 5-day World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 5-9, 2025.

