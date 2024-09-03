Inside The World's Largest Palace Which Will Host PM Modi On Brunei Visit

The Istana Nurul Iman Palace is located near Brunei's capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Brunei, the first by an Indian PM. On his visit to the Southeast Asian nation, PM Modi will meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the ruler of Brunei, at his official residence, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace.



The Istana Nurul Iman Palace, located near Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, is the world's largest residential palace and has its name registered in Guinness World Records. It boasts 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms and 44 staircases made of 38 kinds of marble.



History



Istana Nurul Iman, translating to "Palace of the Light of Faith," was commissioned by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in 1981. The construction, costing approximately $1.4 billion, was completed by 1984, just before Brunei's independence from British rule. Designed by Filipino architect Leonardo Locsin, the palace was intended to reflect a new era of the country.



Features



The structure spans a mammoth 2,00,000 square meters, making it the largest residential palace in the world. It has 1,788 rooms, including 257 bathrooms, and features a banquet hall capable of hosting 5,000 guests. The palace also has parking space for 110 cars, an air-conditioned stable for 200 polo ponies, five swimming pools, and a mosque that can accommodate 1,500 worshippers. The 44 staircases within the palace are constructed from 38 different types of marble.



Architectural Style



The palace's architectural design is a blend of Brunei's Islamic culture and Malay traditions. The grand white exterior is complemented by golden domes, including a central dome studded with 22-carat gold. The interior, designed by Khuan Chew, who also contributed to designing Dubai's Burj Al Arab, is adorned with gold and marble.



It has hosted several events, including the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, held virtually from this grand setting.



While Istana Nurul Iman is the world's largest residential palace, it is not the most expensive. That distinction belongs to Buckingham Palace in London, valued at approximately $2.9 billion.