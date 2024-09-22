PM Modi At Nassau Coliseum In New York, Set To Address Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at the Nassau Coliseum in New York where he will address the Indian community.

A series of cultural performances was staged before his arrival at the Coliseum on Long Island.

#PMModiInUS | PM Modi arrives at Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island to address the Indian diaspora#NDTVWorldpic.twitter.com/2VQfWA4Bfm — NDTV (@ndtv) September 22, 2024

On Saturday, he was in Wilmington, Delaware, to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

"After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes," Prime Minister Modi had posted on X earlier in the day on his arrival in New York.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)