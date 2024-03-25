PM Modi's Adorable Pics With Junior Bhutan Royals At Dinner During Recent Trip

The Royal family bonded with PM Modi as a family member

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck hosted a special family dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lingkana Palace during his recent State visit. It is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister is hosted at K5 Residence Lingkana Palace by the Bhutan King, reported news agency PTI.

The entire family of the Bhutan King, including Queen Jetsun Pema and their three children Jigme Namgyel, Jigme Ugyen, and Sonam Yangden, were present for the private dinner hosted on Friday.

The Royal family bonded with PM Modi as a family member, highlighting the special ties between the two countries.

The rare and special gesture reflected the friendship and camaraderie shared between the leaders of the two nations.

Pictures from the dinner show PM Modi interacting with the two young princes while Princess Sonam was cradled in Queen Pema's lap.

In the pictures, the Prime Minister can be seen interacting and chatting with princes and posing for a picture with the King's family.

"No Indian PM has been given a private dinner by the King before. PM Modi is being given this privilege. It was the first time that an Indian PM was hosted at Lingkana Palace. And, it is the first time that an Indian PM being given the highest award by Bhutan. In fact, he is the first foreign national to be given the Bhutanese award," an official told PTI.

From a private dinner given by the King to being conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, Bhutan's three special gestures have become a key highlight during the state visit of PM Modi to the Himalayan nation.

In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kilometres from Paro to Thimphu.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the members of the Indian community and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the Hotel in Thimphu.

During the visit, PM Modi was conferred the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on Friday, making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

The award recognises PM Modi's contribution to strengthening the India-Bhutan friendship and his people-centric leadership.

"Honoured to be conferred with the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians," PM Modi posted on X soon after.

On Saturday, PM Modi concluded a fruitful two-day state visit to Bhutan during which he assured Thimphu of New Delhi's firm support in its quest for development and agreed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.

On March 23, as PM Modi departed for New Delhi, in a special gesture, the King of Bhutan and Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay came to see him off at the airport.

(With agency inputs)