Trump Aims For Fair Trade Deal With India, Aim To Build On Defence Sales In 2025

The Trump administration wants to bring down the US trade deficit with India and hopes to have a fair bilateral trade deal with New Delhi in place in 2025, Trump administration officials said ahead of a summit between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Modi will aim to build on defence sales to ensure they are prioritizing American technology and the two sides are moving toward signing a new defence framework, one official said in a briefing for journalists ahead of the talks in Washington on Thursday afternoon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)