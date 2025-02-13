Advertisement

Trump Aims For Fair Trade Deal With India, Aim To Build On Defence Sales In 2025

Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Modi will aim to build on defence sales to ensure they are prioritizing American technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump today in the White House.
Washington:

The Trump administration wants to bring down the US trade deficit with India and hopes to have a fair bilateral trade deal with New Delhi in place in 2025, Trump administration officials said ahead of a summit between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Modi will aim to build on defence sales to ensure they are prioritizing American technology and the two sides are moving toward signing a new defence framework, one official said in a briefing for journalists ahead of the talks in Washington on Thursday afternoon.

