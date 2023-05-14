Planes Might Have AI Pilots In The Future, Says Emirates Airline's President

He believes AI may also be the future of air travel

Needless to say, Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the future of humanity across nearly every industry and changing the world around us. The possibilities of generative AI are limitless, and it is only just beginning to be explored. With AI's ever-changing and expanding set of capabilities, Tim Clark, president of the airline Emirates, believes AI may also be the future of air travel.

According to New York Post, Mr Clark said that artificial intelligence could one day replace real-life pilots in passenger aeroplanes and emphasised the possibility of a single-pilot aircraft.

''You might see a one-pilot aircraft. Could the aircraft be flown on a fully automated basis? Yes it could, technology is right up there now. [But passengers] like to think there are two pilots up there. There will always be somebody on the flight deck in my view,'' the 73-year-old told CNBC, but added that it will likely take some time to come to fruition.

''A lot of people are concerned about what AI should and shouldn't be doing … but if you're in business and you've got something as powerful as this coming along and you're very processes driven, manpower intensive, you've got to take time to look at what this could do to improve what you do,'' Mr Clark said further.

However, he believes that passengers prefer the presence of two pilots in the cockpit and noted that there will always be a human pilot on board, even if a plane is completely flown by AI. When asked about completely pilotless planes, Mr Clark said it was possible but a long way off, adding that he didn't think this would happen during his lifetime.

He further emphasised the skills of the trained pilots, saying that they have a number of responsibilities beyond just flying the aircraft.

''Pilots are not merely plane drivers; they are highly skilled professionals who play a crucial role in a comprehensive safety system that ensures the safe arrival of passengers, crew, and cargo at their destinations,'' Mr Clark said.