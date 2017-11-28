Plane Crash In Nepal Injures 16

A small aircraft crashed today during take-off in north west Nepal's mountainous Humla district, injuring at least 16 people, including thirteen police personnel who were on election duty.The accident at Simikot Airport happened when the aircraft of Tara Air, flying to Surkhet, attempted to take-off from the runway but failed after its tyre burst, police chief AIG Rana Bahadur Chand said.The accident took place at around 9 am.The 9N-ABM aircraft was hurtling down the runway for take-off when the tyre burst. The aircraft finally came to rest at the northern part of the runway. The front part of the aircraft has suffered severe damages, Chand said.Pilot Basanta Lama suffered injuries to his head in the accident.Thirteen passengers suffered minor injuries and two others were seriously injured in the incident. They were receiving treatment at Humla Hospital. The injured were rescued by a Nepal Army chopper, the officer said.The plane was carrying 13 police personnel returning to Surkhet after completing election duty on Sunday in Humla district.Land-locked Nepal is holding provincial and parliamentary elections in two phases on November 26 and December 7.