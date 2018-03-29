Pilots Spot UFOs While Flying Over Arizona In US

World | | Updated: March 29, 2018 16:02 IST
Pilots Spot UFOs While Flying Over Arizona In US

A Learjet pilot and an American Airlines pilot saw the object on February 24 (Representational)

Washington:  Two commercial pilots flying over the Arizona desert have claimed of seeing an unidentified flying object (UFO) pass overhead, according to a radio broadcast released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A Learjet pilot and an American Airlines pilot saw the object on February 24 and radioed the regional air traffic controller in Albuquerque, CNN reported on Thursday.

It remains unclear whether the object spotted by the pilots was a UFO or a water balloon.

The strange encounter took place not far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947 after reports that a flying object crash-landed in a field.

