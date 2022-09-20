Pilot Dies In Fiery Jet Crash During Reno Air Races In US

The name of the pilot hasn't been revealed to the public yet.

A pilot was killed when their plane went down in a fiery crash during an annual air race competition in Nevada, US, on Sunday. The horrifying moment was captured on camera. A video shared on YouTube showed the plane hitting the ground and exploding into a fireball before bouncing several times and tumbling to a stop.

Watch the video below:

According to the New York Post, the incident took place during the championship round on the final day of the Reno Air Races. The plane slammed during the third lap of the Jet Glod Race, causing all other pilots to be grounded.

Officials have not yet revealed the name of the pilot who died. However, they expressed their condolences to their family and spectators who witnessed the terrifying crash.

Separately, as per The Independent, Race chairman Fred Telling informed that there will now be a detailed investigation conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"As you can appreciate, at this moment in time, there's actually very little specific data that we can provide," Mr Telling said. "However, we can confirm that during the Jet Gold Race on the third lap, there was a fatal accident at outer pylon five today," he added.

No other planes were involved and no one else was injured, the race chairman stated. The rest of the events on the final day were cancelled shortly after the incident.

The Reno Air Races are held annually in September at Reno Stead Airport in Nevada. The event features competitions between various classes of aircrafts such as biplanes and jet planes.