Pile-Up Crash Involving 100 Vehicles In Kazakhstan Due To Snow Storm

Around 100 vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Kazakhstan on Astana-Shchuchinsk road in Akmola region

Read Time: 1 min
Pile-Up Crash Involving 100 Vehicles In Kazakhstan Due To Snow Storm
Around 100 vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Kazakhstan

Around 100 vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Kazakhstan on Astana-Shchuchinsk road in Akmola region, according to Kazinform News Agency.

The road-accident took place around 1:30pm on January 3rd between Kogam and Karatal villages of Birzhan sal district, per the police department of the region.

The crash was a result of a snow-storm and there has been no information on victims or people injured so far. The police have said the evacuation of vehicles is ongoing and that emergency service personnel are also on the site.

Per KazAvtoJol, the national operator for managing highways, non-compliance with speed limits and safe distance led to the mass-crash.

About 22 road vehicles and two tractors are on the accident site and traffic is restricted for all types of vehicles.

Moreover, emergency services warned about possible bad weather conditions and it was recommended to avoid road trips, especially on country roads.
 

Kazakhstan Crash, Akmola Region Crash, Akmola Crash
