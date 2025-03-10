Advertisement

Pics Show What Clogged Air India Lavatories, Causing Flight To Return To US

On March 5, the Air India Boeing 777 was flying over Greenland when most of its 12 toilets broke down. There were 300 passengers on board at the time

Cloth being removed from a tube attached to the lavatory system on board AI-126
New Delhi:

Images available with NDTV show a large cloth being removed from a tube attached to the lavatory system on board AI-126, the Boeing 777-300ER jetliner which had to return to Chicago on March 5 after the majority of its lavatories on board were choked.

A second picture (above) indicates that plastic waste had also been flushed down one of the toilets on the aircraft.

The images sourced by NDTV include two unrelated images (above) from separate Air India flights which have operated within the last two weeks.

One of the images shows an entire blanket being pulled out from an aircraft plumbing tube while a final image appears to show an item of clothing in a tube.

On March 5, the Air India Boeing 777 was flying over Greenland when most of its 12 toilets broke down. There were 300 passengers on board at the time.

The jetliner was forced to return to Chicago after having flown for approximately five hours.

In a statement, Air India said, "Upon landing in Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience."

