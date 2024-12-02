Pics: Georgia Rocked By Violent Protests Over Russia-EU Divide Within Country

Protesters and police clashed in Georgia's capital Tbilisi for a fifth straight night on Monday, with signs of opposition spreading across the country over the government's decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union. Tension in the Black Sea nation has been simmering for months between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opponents, who accuse it of pursuing increasingly authoritarian, anti-Western and pro-Russian policies.

The crisis deepened on Thursday after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would freeze accession talks with the EU for four years, until 2028. This speaker a wave of protests in the country of 3.7 million people, with tens and thousands of demonstrators stepping on roads in Tbilisi and tossing fireworks at police, who responded with volleys of water cannons and tear gas.

AFP

Now, there are signs that opposition was spreading across the country in at least eight cities and towns, according to reports. Demonstrators had blocked an access road into the country's main commercial port in the Black Sea city of Poti, according to Georgian news agency Interpress.

Opposition TV channel Formula showed footage of people in Khashuri, a town of 20,000 in central Georgia, throwing eggs at the local Georgian Dream office.

Reuters

President Seeks Europe's Support

Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili, locked in a standoff with her own government, appealed to European countries on Monday to confront what she described as a Russian attempt to impose control on her nation. "We want our European destiny to be returned to us," Ms Zourabichvili, who has personally remonstrated with riot police, told France Inter radio.

"This is the revolt of an entire country," she said.