Photos Show Aftermath Of Amtrak Derailment In US Which Left 4 Dead And Hundreds Injured

4 died and around 150 were left injured after the train struck the dump truck.

Pictures posted across social media showed an Amtrak train in Missouri, US, that flipped over after it was derailed because of a collision with a dump truck.

According to Newsweek, at least four people died on Monday, 27 June, after several cars derailed on the train travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago. The Amtrak train struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, in the afternoon. There were 243 passengers on board. Amtrak confirmed that two passengers and the driver of the truck that collided with the train were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third passenger died at the hospital.

The derailment prompted several travellers to post pictures of the train after the incident. While sharing images that showed the train flipped over on its side, one internet user wrote, “The train I was travelling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri.”

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

Another user also shared similar pictures following the incident. “On no…#Amtrak derailment somewhere in Missouri,” the user said.

As per NBC News, around 150 people were injured. They all were transported to area hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Also Read | US Monkeypox Vaccine Campaign Ramped Up, 56,000 Doses Released

Missouri State highway Patrol Corporal Justin Dunn said that the collision happened at an “uncontrolled crossing”. He also informed that medical helicopters responded in addition to ambulance services from multiple counties.

The derailment comes one day after another Amtrak-operated train collided with a passenger vehicle at a railroad crossing in California, resulting in three deaths. According to AFP, the crossing involved did not have guards, and a local fire official stated that it was not uncommon to have accidents there.