Pfizer CEO 'Not At All' In Favour Of US Patent Waiver: Report

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Thursday said he was against a US-backed proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines, saying production should be ramped up in existing facilities instead.

In an interview with AFP, Bourla said his company, which developed its vaccine with German firm BioNTech, was "not at all" in favour of the call from the United States to waive patent protections for coronavirus jabs.

