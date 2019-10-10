Petition To Drop Terror Charges Against Pervez Musharraf Rejected: Report

Pervez Musharraf has been seeking deletion of terrorism charges.

The Islamabad High Court has dismissed a petition that sought deletion of terrorism charges against former President Pervez Musharraf and transfer of the judges detention case from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to the sessions court.

An Islamabad High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Wednesday resumed the hearing of the petition filed by Pervez Musharraf through his lawyer Akhtar Shah, reports Dawn news.

The bench dismissed the petition because of Mr Shah's repeated absence during the hearing of the case.

The former President has been seeking deletion of terrorism charges and subsequent transfer of his case from the ATC to the sessions court on the ground that initially the FIR(First Information Report) was registered under the Pakistan Penal Code against him in connection with the detention of 60 judges of the superior judiciary after the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.

However, in 2013, a single-member bench of the high court had ordered the police to invoke the anti-terror law against Pervez Musharraf since detaining judges is an act of terrorism.

The ATC has already declared him a proclaimed offender in the judges' detention case as he has been abroad since March 2016.

The prosecution has laid entire evidence against the accused in this case.

However, the trial is at a standstill as the former leader is absconding in the case.

