Pet Pitbull 'Oreo' Shoots Owner Who Was In Bed With Girlfriend

A Tennessee man was lying in bed early Monday morning when his dog accidentally shot at him. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to an accidental injury call just before 4 am in the 700 block of Whitney Avenue.

The victim, Jerald Kirkwood, told police he was in bed with his girlfriend when his pet Pitbull, Oreo, jumped and inadvertently set off a firearm.

"The dog is a playful dog, and he likes to jump around and stuff like that, and it just went off," the man's girlfriend told FOX13.

Authorities said the dog's paw got caught in the trigger guard, discharging the gun. The bullet grazed Mr Kirkwood's upper left thigh. Officers found a spent shell casing on the front room floor.

"There was a freak incident, and the dog jumped up and caused the gun to discharge," the man's friend told local outlet WREG.

Police classified the case as an accidental injury. Mr Kirkwood was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. His girlfriend, who left the scene with the gun after the incident, told FOX13 they now plan to be extra cautious with firearms at home. "Keep the safety on or use a trigger lock," she said.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security stresses that the "safe and secure storage" of firearms is one of the most essential responsibilities of gun owners. The agency advises firearms and ammunition should be securely stored to prevent access by children or unauthorised individuals. Guns should be locked, with bullets stored separately.

Every firearm should be treated as if it is loaded. Guns should always be pointed in a safe direction, and the trigger should not be touched unless the person handling it intends to fire. Firearms should never be used under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any impairing medication.

Proper training is essential. Gun owners should understand how a firearm operates before handling it. In Tennessee, applicants must complete a Handgun Safety Course within six months before applying for a permit.