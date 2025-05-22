Advertisement

Person Shot At By Security Guards Outside CIA Headquarters: Report

The shooting was not fatal, the person said. A CIA spokesperson said there was a security incident outside CIA headquarters, but did not confirm the shooting.

The main gate of the headquarters has been closed.
Washington:

Security guards shot a person early on Thursday outside CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, a person familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The spokesperson said the main gate was closed and that employees should seek alternate routes.

