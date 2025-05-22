Person Shot At By Security Guards Outside CIA Headquarters: Report

Security guards shot a person early on Thursday outside CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, a person familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The shooting was not fatal, the person said. A CIA spokesperson said there was a security incident outside CIA headquarters, but did not confirm the shooting.

The spokesperson said the main gate was closed and that employees should seek alternate routes.

The front gate at Headquarters is closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes for Thursday, May 22nd. — CIA (@CIA) May 22, 2025

