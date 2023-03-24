'Perfectly Healthy' US Woman Dies Of Brain Hemorrhage After Giving Birth To 2nd Child

The 25-year-old woman was "perfectly healthy," her family revealed.

A 25-year-old woman in the United States died shortly after giving birth to her second child due to a "massive" brain bleed.

According to Fox News, the incident took place earlier this month on March 7. Alona White and her husband Derrick arrived at the hospital for a scheduled C-section and they welcomed their second daughter, Ari, the same afternoon. Speaking to the outlet, Ms Alona's mother, Katina Ponder, said that her daughter was perfectly fine after giving birth and even got the opportunity to nurse her newborn.

"She was excited," Ms Ponder said while talking about her daughter. However, she added that her family went from being "joyful to devastated". Ms Ponder revealed that hours after giving birth, Ms White started complaining about a headache and by the time a nurse arrived at her room, she was already unresponsive.

"She went down for a CT scan and that's when they saw like a really large massive bleeding on the left side of her brain," Ms Ponder recalled.

Ms White was then immediately taken for an emergency craniotomy - a surgical operation in which a bone flap is temporarily removed from the skull to access the brain. This surgery left her in the ICU for five days before she died, her mother told the outlet.

"She only really got like an hour to spend with her [daughter Ari]," Ms Ponder said, adding, "It's just so- it's so unfair that she was robbed of life like that. I just don't understand what happened".

Further, Ms Ponder stated that she did not expect to get a call saying her daughter passed away. "She was 25, perfectly healthy, I just don't know what went wrong," she told the outlet.

Now, Ms White's family is still waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened. They have created a GoFundMe page in a bid to cover funeral costs for Ms White as well as support her husband and daughters.