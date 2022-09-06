People Tweeting To Wrong Liz Truss While Congratulating Incoming UK PM

Liz Truss was named the leader of Conservative Party on Monday. (AFP Photo)

Sharing a name with a famous personality can sometimes cause trouble. A Twitter user learned this the hard way when she started receiving congratulatory messages from people who thought she is Liz Truss, the soon-to-be Prime Minister of UK. Ms Truss, 47, won the internal leadership contest of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday, defeating Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Ms Truss will become the third female Prime Minister of the UK after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

But for Liz Trussell, this brought a whole lot of trouble. She joined the social network almost a decade ago and has barely posted, has the handle '@liztruss'. According to Metro, her Twitter handle has fooled a number of high profile users trying to tag new Conservative party leader @trussliz.

Among them is the Swedish Prime Minister who messaged the wrong account. Realising her mistake, Magdalena Andersson deleted her post but by that time, Ms Trussell had expressed her willingness to meet.

"Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready," she said in her tweet.

Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022

One of the users posted a scathing tweet, criticising Liz Truss saying she "demonstrates total absence of class", but had tagged Ms Trussell who responded: "Sorry I was in Nandos".

Sorry I was in Nandos 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022

The Right of Centre UK news and current affairs magazine also tweeted Liz Trussell, writing: "Congratulations @LizTruss on becoming the new UK PM! Best person for the job!"

"Agreed," she replied.

Some users, however, realised that Ms Trussell wasn't the UK's next Prime Minister and reached out to offer support.

Liz Truss, who has won the leadership battle within the Conservative Party, will succeed Boris Johnson. She was born in Oxford in 1975. Her father was a mathematics professor at the University of Leeds and mother was a nurse.

Ms Truss graduated in 1996 and became a commercial manager at Shell, the outlet further said. She also worked as economic director of Cable & Wireless Communications.

Ms Truss formally entered politics in 2010 as a Tory candidate, winning the South West Norfolk seat and retaining it ever since.