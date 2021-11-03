Pegasus-Maker Israeli Firm Blacklisted By US For Selling Spyware

US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware on the list of restricted companies, after determining the firm supplied software used to target officials and journalists.

"These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent," the US Commerce Department said in a statement.

