Pastor Andrew Brunson Arrives In Washington After Being Freed From Turkey

Andrew Brunson, the US pastor who had been detained in Turkey for two years, landed at Andrews Air Force base outside Washington, a US religious freedom official wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Perkins, who is on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and traveled with Brunson, wrote that the plane carrying Brunson and his wife had landed. Brunson was slated to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House later on Saturday. Earlier in the day Trump thanked Turkey for freeing Brunson but denied cutting a deal with Ankara.

