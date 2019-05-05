Passenger Plane On Fire Makes Emergency Landing In Moscow: Reports

A passenger plane on fire made an emergency landing at the Moscow airport on Saturday, Russian media reported.

Dramatic video footage of the incident showed a fireball tearing down the runway leaving a thick plume of black smoke.

Dozens of passengers were evacuated from the plane as pilots managed to keep the plane on the runway, Russia Today reported.

Ад в Шереметьево: Sukhoi Superjet 100, вылетевший из Москвы в Мурманск, вернулся из-за пожара на борту. Горит как факел, а в это время из передних дверей полным ходом идет эвакуация pic.twitter.com/oRWI6npPCu - Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) May 5, 2019

The plane involved was a Sukhoi Superjet 100, reports said.

More details are awaited.

