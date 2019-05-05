Passenger Plane On Fire Makes Emergency Landing In Moscow: Reports

Russia Plane On Fire: Dramatic video footage of the incident showed a fireball tearing down the runway leaving a thick plume of black smoke.

World | Posted by | Updated: May 05, 2019 22:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Passenger Plane On Fire Makes Emergency Landing In Moscow: Reports

A passenger plane on fire made an emergency landing at the Moscow airport on Saturday, Russian media reported.

Dramatic video footage of the incident showed a fireball tearing down the runway leaving a thick plume of black smoke.

Dozens of passengers were evacuated from the plane as pilots managed to keep the plane on the runway, Russia Today reported.

The plane involved was a Sukhoi Superjet 100, reports said.

More details are awaited.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Russia Emergency Plane LandingMoscow Emergency Plane LandingMoscow Russia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultFlipkart SaleOnePlus 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................