Passenger Caught Hiding Smoke Grenade In Peanut Butter Jar At US Airport

A passenger at a US airport was caught after he allegedly hid a live smoke grenade inside a jar of peanut butter in his checked luggage. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Indianapolis International Airport made the bizarre discovery after noticing something unusual during an X-ray screening of the luggage.

The bag was pulled out for a secondary inspection after officers grew suspicious of the contents inside. Supervisory TSA officer Anthony Vela and explosives specialist Michael Dunphy found the two live smoke grenades, with one jammed into the peanut butter jar.

"After all contents were removed from the bag, I thought, 'Weren't there two grenades in this bag?'" said Dunphy, a TSA explosive specialist, as per a news release.

"After additional inspection of all the contents in the bag, it became obvious the second grenade was in the peanut butter jar, so I was surprised!"

The passenger said a friend told him that he could get the smoke grenades through the checked baggage screening by placing them in a jar of peanut butter.

Indianapolis Airport Authority Police were also called to the scene for assistance. However, airport operations were unaffected by the incident.

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Owing to the unusual concealment method, the authorities incorporated the airport police and airline station manager to cautiously approach the traveller, Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt highlighted.

“The technology in place for checked baggage performed well and gave our officers a chance to review an image that resulted in the need for physical inspection of the targeted area highlighted by the equipment," Batt added.

TSA did not disclose the passenger's identity or if he will face charges but Batt reminded the travelling public that attempting to conceal a prohibited item will only result in more severe consequences.