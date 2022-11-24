Parody Video Showcases Romantic 'Chemistry' Between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Elon Musk, He Responds

The clips of the US senator and Twitter boss were put together in a parody video

Twitter boss Elon Musk and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's war of tweets never fails to make headlines. The Congresswoman and the billionaire are known for their differences and always seem to be in a tiff, over the latter's policies. However, a video has appeared on social media platforms showing the duo setting aside their differences and gazing into each other's eyes, which showcases their romantic chemistry. Social media users were at first stunned to watch the sudden turn of events, only to find out that the video is fake.

The clips of the US senator and the new owner of Twitter were put together in a heavily-edited parody video on Twitter, which has gone viral. A digital artist Maze shared the video on the microblogging site on Wednesday, November 23, with the caption, "The chemistry these two have is crazy."

Watch the video here:

Elon Musk and AOC finally worked out their differences.



The chemistry these two have is crazy. pic.twitter.com/4dYzYAinqa — Maze (@mazemoore) November 23, 2022

The video shows the Tesla CEO and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (often referred to as AOC) seemingly working out their differences. The clip pastes two separate interviews of Ocasio-Cortez and Mr Musk to make it appear as if they are talking and sharing an intimate moment.

Here's how the conversation goes:

The video begins with Ms Ocasio-Cortez simply saying, "I'm sorry." "Nobody's perfect," Mr Musk replied. "I'm breaking all the rules. I'm breaking all the rules," she further says laughing. "I guess, we might make some mistakes. Who knows?" Mr Musk added. Meanwhile, they share an awkward silence while staring into each other's eyes. "I think one of the biggest problems we have in DC is that everyone's egos are too big," Ms Ocasio-Cortez-Cortez giggles. "I actually prefer to have no titles at all," Mr Musk replies. "You're opening yourself up," the Congresswoman says. "I'm just being me," replies the billionaire.

While AOC's footage was taken from a "60 Minutes" interview she conducted with CBS' Anderson Cooper in 2019, the Musk clip was edited from a December 2018 interview the Tesla boss gave to "60 Minutes" correspondent Leslie Stahl, according to New York Post.

The hilarious video also caught the attention of the Twitter owner's eyes. Elon Musk gave his seal of approval to the mock video, tweeting an emoji depicting a heart made of two hands.

Check the tweet here:

🫶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the video had garnered a whopping 87 lakh views and more than 35,000 retweets and triggered a volley of memes and jokes. Many users even photoshopped pictures of them, making them look like real couples. One user wrote, "This is one of the funniest things that might actually happen. LOL.'' Another commented, "I would like to tip my hat to the person who created this and made my day!

Careful Elon, she just wants to tax you. pic.twitter.com/MolF4RhL5I — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 23, 2022

I see a new Telenovella in the works....@elonmusk and @RepAOC make such a cute couple. pic.twitter.com/n92nL7qPVK — DrStoooopid (@DrStoooopid) November 23, 2022

A few days back, Ms Ocasio-Cortez and Mr Musk had a spat regarding reinstating former President Donald Trump to Twitter. AOC responded to Elon Musk's poll to reinstate Mr Trump's Twitter, saying the "last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection.'' Prior to that, the two got into a tiff over Twitter's new blue tick policy.