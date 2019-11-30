Paris Train Station Partly Evacuated After Inactive Shell Found In Bag: Sources

Paris:
Police in Paris partly evacuated Europe's busiest train station, the Gare du Nord, on Friday after an inactive explosive shell was discovered in a passenger's bag, sources said.
The shell was found as part of a random check at the station, which serves as a stop for the Eurostar from London, the Thalys from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, four suburban train lines, and two busy Paris metros.
A source close to the investigation said the man, who was arrested, was a soldier.
Arrivals and departures were temporarily disrupted before being resumed later Friday.
