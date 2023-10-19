Paris Olympics Organisers, Event Management Firms Raided: Report

French investigators have raided the offices of the 2024 Paris Olympics organisers. (Representational)

French investigators have raided the offices of the 2024 Paris Olympics organisers and event management firms involved in the opening ceremony, sources close to the probe told AFP.

The sources said the raids took place on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged favouritism in the awarding of contracts linked to the Olympics.

