Paris Attacker Known To Follow Radical Islam, Has Mental Illness: Report

Attacker has been arrested in an investigation into murder and attempted murder (Reuters)

An attacker stabbed one man to death and wounded two others in Paris on Saturday, reportedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") before being arrested, French police sources told AFP.

The attacker is known to follow radical Islam and has mental illness, a police source told AFP.

The suspect said he could not stand Muslims being killed in the world, according to a police source.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the attacker is French, was born in 1997 and has been arrested in an investigation into murder and attempted murder.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is expected at the scene in the French capital's 15th district near the Eiffel Tower, where an AFP journalist saw a security cordon put in place.

"Police officers have just bravely arrested an attacker going after passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle," Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Please avoid the area."

