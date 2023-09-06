Parents In Pakistan To Face Fine, Jail Term For Refusing Polio Vaccination To Children

The law was signed last week and will come into force this month.

As per the new law introduced in Sindh province, parents in Pakistan who refuse to vaccinate their children against infectious diseases could be jailed or fined.

According to a report by The Guardian, the introduction of the legislation is an attempt to eradicate polio, which is endemic in Pakistan. Still, it will cover vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis), measles, mumps and rubella.

Parents who refuse to get their children vaccinated could be sentenced to a month in prison and fined 50,000 Pakistani rupees (Rs 13, 487).

The media outlet reported that the law was signed last week and will come into force this month.

Shazia Marri, a former federal minister of poverty alleviation and social safety from Sindh told The Guardian, "This law will be used as a deterrent to end the refusal of vaccination. There must be extraordinary measures to ensure this virus [polio] is eradicated from Pakistan."

"There are multiple reasons that this virus still remains endemic in our country and we need to address all such reasons," she said.

According to a report by WHO, Pakistan reported two wild polio cases in 2023, compared with 20 in 2022.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio is endemic.

Anti-vaccination sentiment in Pakistan is deeply rooted. There are myths that say the polio vaccination drive is a front for espionage or a conspiracy to sterilise Muslims.

