Paper Bag Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts, Significance And History

Paper Bag Day 2020: Francis Wolle has been credited for his patent of the first paper bag machine in 1852

Paper bags are an environment-friendly alternative to the harmful plastic bags and "Paper Bag Day" is celebrated worldwide on July 12. The day aims to spread awareness about using paper bags instead of plastic to help reduce plastic waste that take thousands of years to decompose.

American inventor, Francis Wolle, has been credited for his patent of the first paper bag machine in 1852. The "Mother of the Grocery Bag" - Margaret E. Knight in 1870 designed the square, flat bottomed bag, and the machine that would fold and paste them.

Millions of people have switched to paper bags which are reusable as well as recyclable. Not only are they biodegradable, they can withstand a lot of pressure. They are also easy to handle.

Paper bags are also more preferred by many who are conscious about the environment and appreciate brands that opt for paper instead of plastic. The fact that a large number of people are eco-friendly; biodegradable paper bags are much appreciated by customers.

Here are some interesting facts about paper bags:

Paper bags are almost 100% recyclable and can decompose within just a month.

A paper bag can hold around 10-14 items and are quite sturdy.

It takes less energy to manufacture paper bags as compared to plastic bags.

Paper bags are safer for pets, other animals.

Paper bags can be reused at home and can even be used to make compost.

So let's make the planet healthier and opt for the ecofriendly option of paper bags instead of plastic.